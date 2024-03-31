Hyderabad FC look to keep up momentum against Mumbai City FC

The young Hyderabad squad made headlines after registering their first win of the season beating Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at their home in the last game.

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 31 March 2024, 11:30 PM

HFC skipper Joao Victor (left) and goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani during a practice session ahead of the tie.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC are back in action in the Indian Super League after a long international break, as they take on Mumbai City FC in GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

After getting the season's first victory, the morale of the club is at the top and the target against Mumbai City is to get the three points," Shameel Chembakath, HFC assistant coach said.

The Islanders have some of the most influential attacking players in the league – Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh and Vikram Partap Singh. This suggests a tough challenge for HFC’s defense to silence them at the Gachibowli. “We are aware of the strong line-up of Mumbai and they will come out all guns blazing against us, but I believe our strategy and tactics will give them a good competition,” the assistant coach asserted.

This fixture has seen numerous draws in the past, with five draws and two wins each for both sides. But clearly, Petr Kratky’s side with 41 points from 19 games will head into the game as clear favourites. Thangboi Singto-led side will miss defender Mohammed Rafi for the tie, through suspension and defender Manoj Mohammed and striker Aaren D’Silva are yet to make a comeback with their respective injuries.

But Kratky will firmly instruct his team not to underestimate Hyderabad as NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin did in the last two games, where the bottom-placed side HFC managed to secure four crucial points.

Future of the club:

The former champions are facing a crisis, especially financially. Unpaid salaries to staff led to player exodus in the January transfer window. The club has been recently handed a transfer ban by FIFA for two transfer windows, which means the club cannot register new players for the entire 2024-25 season.

When asked about the future of the club, the assistant coach was somewhat reserved but hinted at upcoming positive developments. “Things will improve and there will be plenty of activities ahead. The club officials will keep everyone updated,” he concluded.