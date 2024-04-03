No pressure in facing FC Goa: HFC head coach Singto

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 3 April 2024, 09:53 PM

Hyderabad: After being thrashed by Mumbai City FC in the last game on Monday, Hyderabad FC now shift their focus to facing FC Goa in the Indian Super League clash in Fatorda, Goa on Friday.

HFC’s good run which included a hard-fought 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC and a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC before the international break, came to a halt with a 0-3 loss to the Islanders at home to which head coach Thangboi Singto described ‘disheartening’.

On the other hand, Manolo Marquez’s side with 36 points from 19 games, is currently in fourth position fighting for the top two places in the league standings. “We will face Goa without any pressure, on the flip side,the home team is feeling the heat to secure a win, considering their position in the league,” Singto asserted.

In their previous meeting between the two sides in February, Hyderabad lost 0-2 at home but were praised for their performance, especially in the second half. Despite starting the season strong, the Gaurs lost their track in the second leg of the ISL season, dropping from first position to fourth. With just two games left to be played this season, Hyderabad will look to end their campaign on high. “These two upcoming games will be crucial for determining the future of our players at HFC. Their performances in these matches will directly influence our decisions on who should stay with the team for the next season,” the head coach said.

On future with the club:

The former champions are facing financial trouble, while the head coach remains optimistic about the club’s fortune, but the duration of the club’s struggles remains uncertain.

Singto affirmed he will stay with the club beyond this season, “My attachment with the club has helped me keep going despite all the challenges and if the club wants me to continue as the head coach in the next season, I will abide by that.”