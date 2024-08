Hyderabad: Film director dies by suicide in lodge at Kukatpally

The deceased, K Janiah, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room by the lodge staff

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 10:14 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A film director died by suicide at a lodge in Kukatpally on Monday. The deceased, K Janiah, checked into the lodge on Monday and later was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room by the staff.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem. The Kukatpally police registered a case. The police are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide.