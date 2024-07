Prolonged illness drives elderly woman to end life in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 July 2024, 08:48 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: An elderly woman died, allegedly by suicide as she was depressed after being diagnosed with multiple diseases at Venkataraopet village in Luxettipet mandal on Monday night.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector P Satish said that Battula Rambai, 87, resorted to the drastic step after she was diagnosed with hypertension, heart-related ailment and poor vision. She hanged herself in her room when her family members were asleep.

Rambai had a surgery for her heart two years back, while her vision declined too. She used to tell her family members that she would end her life as she was vexed at her prolonged illness.

Her son Anjaiah lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered.