Fearing job rejection, tribal youngster dies by suicide in Nirmal

A tribal youngster died, allegedly by suicide, after he reportedly went into depression thinking he would not be selected by the Indian Postal department for a job

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 06:46 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: A tribal youngster died, allegedly by suicide, after he reportedly went into depression thinking he would not be selected by the Indian Postal department for a job.

He is said to have consumed pesticide at Burakaregadi hamlet under Ankena village Pembi mandal centre on Saturday.

Pembi Sub-Inspector R Shankar said Naitam Dattu Ram, 19, the elder son of Jangu, consumed pesticide on August 1.

Dattu Ram breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Nirmal on Saturday.

Having studied up to Class 10, Dattu Ram had applied for a post with the postal department. He was upset over his prospects in getting the job considering his poor performance after the results of SSC came.

Based on a complaint received from Jangu, a case was registered. Investigations are underway.