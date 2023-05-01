Shreya Ghoshal takes part in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:27 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Noted singer Shreya Ghoshal participated in the Green India Challenge (GIC) initiative by planting saplings at Financial District, Gachibowli along with Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar on Monday.

On the occasion, the renowned singer praised the GIC initiative and thanked Santosh Kumar for giving her the opportunity to be a part of the novel cause. “I feel blessed and proud to be taking part in this unique initiative. Planting saplings and allowing them to grow is the only way to increase green cover and conserve the environment. Planting and taking care of trees is a great social responsibility,” she said.

Shreya Ghoshal participated in the GIC initiative after accepting the nomination from yet another top playback singer Shankar Mahadevan. The senior singer is expected to take the GIC initiative forward by nominating three more individuals to plant saplings on the social media platform Twitter. The co-founders of GIC, Karunakar Reddy and Raghavendra Yadav were also present.