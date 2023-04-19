Puvvada takes up Green India Challenge, plants saplings on his birthday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar took up Green India Challenge and planted saplings on the occasion of his birthday at his official residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar took up Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member Joginipalli Santosh Kumar and planted saplings on the occasion of his birthday.

The minister planted saplings at his official residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday and said he was very happy to participate in the Green India Challenge by planting saplings. He called upon citizens to plant saplings and take care of them for creating green Telangana.

Santhosh Kumar in his twitter handle appreciated the minister for taking up Green India Challenge and extended birthday wishes to Ajay Kumar. In Khammam charity activities like blood donation camps were held marking the minister’s birthday.

Large number of BRS workers donated blood at the camp organized under the aegis of former market committee chairman D Lakshmi Prasanna for thalassemia patients. The party city president Pagadala Nagaraju, minority wing president Tajuddin and others participated.

In Kothagudem, Puvvada Youth president Bima Sridhar, municipal vice chairman Damodar and others cut a cake and conducted mass feeding at Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage and Old Age Home marking Ajay Kumar’s birthday.

It might be noted that the minister decided to stay away from his birthday celebrations following the fire incident at Chimalpad and ill health of his father Puvvada Nageswara Rao.

He said that he was deeply troubled by the Chimalpad incident and that was why not celebrating the occasion.