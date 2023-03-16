Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at empty pharma company in Jeedimetla, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at a defunct and empty pharmaceuticals company at Jeedimetla on Thursday evening

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:36 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a defunct and empty pharmaceuticals company at Jeedimetla on Thursday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire officials, a distress call was received from the local residents at around 8 pm and soon fire tenders from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot.

As the intensity of the fire was high, a total of three fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. The barrels of chemicals stored in the premises of the pharma company exploded after catching fire.

For the last few months, the pharma company premises has been shut down and officials suspect that the fire might have started due to a short circuit or some individuals could have discarded flammable materials into the premises.

The explosion resulted in a huge ball of fire that created panic among the local population. As precautionary measures, the police stopped the traffic on the main road and the residents staying in the vicinity were evacuated.

The local police had cordoned off the area to prevent any untoward incident. Senior officials of the fire department also rushed the spot. Fire officials are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the fire incident.

Also Read Fire breaks out at Secunderabad’s Swapnalok Complex