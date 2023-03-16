Fire breaks out at Secunderabad’s Swapnalok Complex

Published Date - 08:54 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Swapnalok complex, Secunderabad on Thursday evening. The fire department personnel are making efforts to douse the flames.

According to the fire officials, a distress call was received at around 7.30 pm following which fire tenders from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot and efforts were launched to control the blaze.

Senior officials of the fire department rushed to the spot on learning that few persons were trapped on the eighth floor of the building. Efforts are continuing to ascertain if anyone is trapped in the building and rescue them.

More fire tenders are being rushed to the spot including the snorkel vehicles.

Heavy traffic jam has been reported on the stretch as the police had blocked one side of the road and diverted the general traffic to facilitate the movement of fire tenders to the spot.

The police officials also reached the spot and are assisting the firemen.

