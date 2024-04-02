Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at open land near Miyapur metro rail depot

2 April 2024

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at an open land near Miyapur metro rail depot on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, cable wires and other trashed articles were dumped in the open ground near the metro rail depot and it caught fire. Thick smoke billowed from the spot creating a scare in the nearby localities.

On information, a fire tender from Kukatpally fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The fire officials are investigating and trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.