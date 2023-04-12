Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at paint company in Mallapur, no casualties reported

The fire at the paint company, is suspected to have started following a small explosion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at paint company at Mallapur on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire started at the paint company around 3.45 pm and three fire tenders from nearby fire stations were rushed initially. Later, ten more fire tenders were sent noticing the ferocity of the blaze. Thick smoke was billowing from the premises even as the high flames raged.

The fire fighters battled the blaze for around five hours before bringing it under control. The fire is suspected to have started following a small explosion.

Panic prevailed in the neighborhood following the incident and people moved out to safer areas. The GHMC teams were also rushed to the spot to help the fire fighters.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, D S Chauhan rushed to the spot and supervised the firefighting work. He asked the management of the companies to install firefighting equipment in their premises.

