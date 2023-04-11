GHMC files case against two slaughterhouses for evading Rs 270 crore royalty

The companies were awarded the contract for operation & management (O&M) of modern slaughter houses/ abattoirs in 2012 and they evaded Rs 270 crore that needs to be paid to the corporation as royalty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has filed a case against a group of companies that used to operate the modern slaughterhouses in Amberpet and New Bhoiguda.

According to the GHMC officials, these companies were awarded the contract for operation & management (O&M) of modern slaughter houses/ abattoirs in 2012 and they evaded Rs 270 crore that needs to be paid to the corporation as royalty.

“A case has been registered at the Central Crime Station (CCS) under sections 420, 468 and 471 of IPC,” said an official.

The staff of these companies allegedly forged the signatures of the GHMC’s Veterinary wing officials in the post-mortem certificates that certify whether the meat is safe for human consumption.

According to officials, though the companies were running the slaughterhouses successfully, they dodged the GHMC citing several illogical reasons and postponed the royalty that needs to be paid.

In GHMC limits, it is mandatory for hotels, restaurants, function halls and also the meat stalls to procure only stamped meat from GHMC slaughterhouses.

Also Read Hyderabad: Eateries told to provide clean drinking water