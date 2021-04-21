Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at temple in Dhoolpet

The cause of fire was yet to be known, police said

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the Akashpuri Hanuman temple in Dhoolpet late on Wednesday. Nobody was hurt in the incident. The cause of fire was yet to be known, police said.

Due to the fire, thick smoke covered the surrounding areas with local residents who noticed it alerting the police and the fire department. The residents themselves rushed to the temple and doused the fire with water available on the premises. The Mangalhat police are investigating.

