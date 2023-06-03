Hyderabad metro introduces user charges for using toilets at select metro stations

Senior officials of HMR have confirmed the decision to collect user charges from commuters at metro stations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:31 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Saturday launched user charges for utilizing toilets at select metro stations where the footfalls are heavy. For maintenance of toilets and collection of the user charges, the public washrooms at these metro stations have been handed over to Sulabh International. It has been decided to collect Rs 2 for utilizing urinals and Rs 5 for toilets from the commuters at the metro stations. Senior officials of HMR have confirmed the decision to collect user charges from commuters at metro stations.

Meanwhile, the response to the decision to collect user charges from the general public has been mixed with many complaining about it while some maintained that the user charges would go a long way in maintaining public washrooms in metro stations, especially those that receive a large number of commuters on a daily basis.