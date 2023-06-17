Hyderabad: First batch of 116 Agniveers passes out from AOC Centre

The Agniveers who underwent 24-week basic and advanced military training that commenced on January 2 this year will be posted to their respective units

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 AM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: The first batch of 116 Agniveers passed out from the portals of the Army Ordinance Corps (AOC) Centre Secunderabad here on Saturday.

The young soldiers marched out in two columns during the parade, which was reviewed by Brigadier Ajeet Deshpande, Commandant, AOC Centre, at 2nd Training Battalion Parade ground at AOC Centre, Secunderabad.

The Agniveers who underwent 24-week basic and advanced military training that commenced on January 2 this year will be posted to their respective units. They have been selected through an online common entrance examination, followed by physical fitness and medical tests.

The Union government had in June 14, 2022, announced the Agnipath scheme enabling the Indian youth to serve the Armed Forces as Agniveers for a period of four years.

As per the scheme, 25 per cent of all the recruits will get an option of serving for a full 15-year and the rest have to leave. After four-years, the Agniveers will receive Rs 11.71 lakh under ‘Seva Nidhi Package’. This amount is exempted from income tax limits.