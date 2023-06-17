President Murmu reviews Combined Graduation Parade at AFA in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:54 AM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal here in the city.

The graduation parade of the 211th course with full military splendour was held at the AFA to mark the successful completion of the challenging pre-commissioning training of the flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and others were also present.