Hyderabad: First batch of Agniveers report at Artillery Centre

Union government had announced the Agnipath scheme enabling the Indian youth to serve the Armed Forces as Agniveers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

ADVENT OF THE AGNIVEERS AT ARTILLERY CENTRE HYDERABAD Secunderabad Dec 25 2022

Hyderabad: After undergoing four phases of gruelling, testing and filtering process, the first batch of Agniveers reported at Artillery Centre Hyderabad here on Sunday.

The union government had announced the Agnipath scheme enabling the Indian youth to serve the Armed Forces as Agniveers for a period of four years.

Also Read Hyderabad: Artillery Centre celebrates its diamond jubilee

After a gap of three years, owing to Covid-19 pandemic, this was the first time that the trainees in the form of Agniveers would be trained at all the training centres across India, a press release said.

Around 2,500 Agniveers from all over the country will be reporting at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, by December 30 and 6,000 Agniveers will be trained by the end of year 2023.

The Agniveers were welcomed into the folds of the Indian Army with a warm reception, it said, adding that the Centre has already made necessary preparations to cater for such a large number of trainees.

The Centre has beefed up its infrastructure and amended its training programme to meet the needs of the Agniveers and the Army as a whole, it added.