Hyderabad: Five held in food delivery executive attack case

Irked over the delay in food delivery, a customer had allegedly assaulted Mohd. Ilyas, the employee of a food delivery app in front of a hotel in Masab Tank on Monday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Humayun Nagar police on Tuesday have reportedly arrested five persons in connection with an attack at a hotel in which a food delivery executive and two others were critically injured.

Irked over the delay in food delivery, a customer had allegedly assaulted Mohd. Ilyas, the employee of a food delivery app in front of a hotel in Masab Tank on Monday night. When the victim ran towards the hotel to save himself, the suspect chased him and also called others to the spot.

About 10 to 15 people gathered at the spot and attacked Ilyas and chased him when he ran into the kitchen to save himself. The hotel staff tried to intervene and in the melee, boiling oil fell on Ilyas and Sonu and Sajjan, both hotel employees. They sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to a hospital. Their condition is said to be critical.

A police official who was passing through the area noticed the commotion and alerted Humayun Nagar police station.