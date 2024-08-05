Hyderabad: Five minors injured in car crash at Tank Bund

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 August 2024, 04:51 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Five minors sustained injuries when they rammed their car into a road divider at Tank Bund on Sunday night.

The minors were going on the Tank Bund road in a car at a high speed when they lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into the road divider, police said. Luckily, the air bags in the car opened and the teenagers were saved.

However, despite the accident, the minors continued to drive their car ahead when some people tried to chase them and stop. They again hit a road divider and eventually the car stopped.

The police seized the car and registered a case against the driver for rash and negligent driving. All of them minors were residents of old city.