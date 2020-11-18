Hyderabad: Flood-hit families left in lurch

Hundreds turn back empty handed from MeeSeva centres as BJP complains to the Election Commission against the distribution of relief money of Rs. 10,000 to flood-affected by State government

Hyderabad: Several hundreds of flood-affected people were left disappointed on Wednesday with their applications seeking the interim financial assistance of Rs 10,000 announced by the State government being rejected at MeeSeva Centres on account of the Model Code of Conduct coming into force.

There were long queues in front of almost all MeeSeva centres right from morning after news went around that instead of being given directly, the assistance would be credited to their bank accounts. Right from Monday, people were queueing up at MeeSeva centres, with the police being forced to intervene in several areas to ensure discipline. Minor scuffles were also reported at some places.

MeeSeva centers near flood-affected areas like Malakpet, Kapra, Uppal, Banjara Hills, Madhura Nagar, Saroornagar and other localities witnessed serpentine queues with people standing in line holding their Aadhar cards and other documents since early morning. At several locations, service providers had a difficult time handling the crowds. Tension prevailed at some of the centres with victims arguing with the staff at the MeeSeva centres.

Even as this was on, news came about the BJP complaining to the Election Commission on the distribution of the money, with the SEC then asking the government to stop the distribution of the assistance till the GHMC election results were out. This dealt a big blow to the flood-affected, with many having to return home crestfallen.

Vexed over the suspension of the financial aid, several victims staged a road blockade on the Nacharam – Mallapur road, with the traffic being affected for a few kilometers. Some of the MeeSeva centres also witnessed victims raising slogans demanding that their applications be processed.

