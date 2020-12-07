Hyderabad: Flood relief to be transferred directly to accounts

The system of transferring the relief amounts through MeeSeva hence was put on hold with MeeSeva centres remaining closed for this purpose on Monday as well, GHMC officials said.

Hyderabad: The State government is planning to transfer the interim financial assistance to the flood-affected people directly into their accounts after verification by GHMC officials.

The system of transferring the relief amounts through MeeSeva hence was put on hold with MeeSeva centres remaining closed for this purpose on Monday as well, GHMC officials said.

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered at MeeSeva centres on Monday to submit their applications to avail the interim financial assistance, only to find that the facility was not available.

