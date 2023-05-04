| Hyderabad Customer Complains Of Chicken Pakodi Being Too Spicy Owner Attacks Him With Knife

Hyderabad: Customer complains of chicken pakodi being too spicy, owner attacks him with knife

Nagaraju complained to the owner, Jeevan that the chicken pakodi was very spicy whic enraged the owner and he picked up a knife and inflicted a bleeding wound on the hand of Nagaraju

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A spicy chicken pakodi ended up causing a knife attack at Kukatpally late on Wednesday night.

According to the KPHB police, a customer who complained about chicken prepared at a fast-food centre being too spicy was allegedly attacked by the owner with a knife.

Nagaraju along with his friend, Praneeth, went to a fast-food centre located at KPHB colony ninth phase and paid for a chicken pakodi. After the dish was served, Nagaraju complained to the owner, Jeevan that the chicken pakodi was very spicy. This enraged the owner and resulted in an argument.

“As tempers flared, Jeevan picked up a knife and inflicted a bleeding wound on the hand of Nagaraju. His friend Praneeth who intervened was also attacked,” said KPHB police.

On a complaint made by the victim, the KPHB police registered a case and are investigating.

Also Read Selfie attempt: Three from Hyderabad drown in tank in Siddipet