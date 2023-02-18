Hyderabad: Football fraternity pays tribute to late Tulsidas Balaram

At a condolence meeting held at YMCA, Secunderabad, the former footballers revealed that they will conduct a tournament in memory of the legendary footballer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: The football fraternity, led by former Indian football team captain Victor Amalraj, paid tributes to former Indian Olympian footballer Tulsidas Balaram, who passed away in Kolkata on Thursday.

Former international footballers Pratap Seelan, corporate Swarna Raju, Stalin, HOD TFA Referees Board and family members of the late footballer remembered Balaram’s contribution to the game.

“He was like a guide and philosopher to me. He was a strict disciplinarian. He was fondly remembered as one of the greatest forwards of the country,” said Amalraj.