Hyderabad: Formula E works on fast track

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Updated On - 12:15 AM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: The works related to the Formula E race in the city are underway with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) constructing spectators’ galleries made of metal with a seating capacity of 35,000 people at NTR Marg and its vicinity, pedestrian bridges and temporary structures at strategic locations to station emergency rescue teams.

These works are in addition to the development of a 2.7-km circuit around the Hussain Sagar, PV Narasimha Rao Marg being prepared to meet stringent requirements laid down by the FIA and FE specifications. The Formula E cars, capable of touching the speed of 300 kmph run on street circuits – specially black-topped roads, unlike the Formula 1 cars, need to have special tracks.

The plan is complete the work related to the racing track by November and the track will be tested in real-time during the Indian Racing League (IRL) that will be held in Hyderabad on November 19 and 20. The track will be again tested on December 10 and 11. With 22 cars racing and cornering at breathtaking speeds during the FE Prix, the HMDA officials said that the safety of the drivers and spectators will be paramount.

“Special safety equipment such as tech pro barriers, debris fences and other related track infrastructure is being built around the tracks to address the stringent safety requirements,” said an HMDA official. Ahead of the grand event that will be held in February 2023, the IRL races will be a precursor to the Formula E Prix. Two races are being held over a span of 3 weeks, which will enable a thorough check of the readiness of the track.

The championship will be a testimony to the recognition of Hyderabad as a global city, alongside London, Paris, Monaco and Berlin among others that are also in the race circuit. The event will also prove that Hyderabad is looking at sustainability and promotion of EV technologies, which are the cornerstone of the Formula E races.