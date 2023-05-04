Hyderabad: Foundation course for 112 Central officers concluded at Dr MCR HRD

Dr.Prasanta Mahapatra said that jobs in government, irrespective of their level, provide a vibrant platform to solve the problems of people and bring about a qualitative change in their lives, especially their weaker counterparts

The dignitaries releasing the Journal OTYSSEY, brought out by House Journal Society of the Foundation Course in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Dr MCR HRD Institute conducted the valedictory function of the 15-week Foundation Course for 112 Central Civil Services Officers, from across the country on Thursday.

Dr.Prasanta Mahapatra, former Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute, said that jobs in government, irrespective of their level, provide a vibrant platform to solve the problems of people and bring about a qualitative change in their lives, especially their weaker counterparts.

Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Director General of the Institute & Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, said the ISS and IES Officers were the backbone of policy making in the country. India is emerging as a big player at the global level, and in this scenario, employees at all levels should put their best foot forward to enable different wings of the government to play their role effectively at the global level, he added.

The DG’s Medal & Rolling Shield was presented to Maneesh Kumar for his Best All-Round Performance in the Foundation Course.

Dr. Madhavi Ravulapati, Course Director, Dr. K. Tirupataiah, Chief Consultant (Training) and Srinivas Madhav, Senior Faculty participated.

