Officer trainess perform at Dr MCR HRD

Central Civil Services Officers at Dr MCR HRD Institute Present a Feature-Rich Cultural Program

Hyderabad: The Central Civil Services officers from across the country who are attending foundation course at Hyderabad-based Dr MCR HRD Institute on Wednesday presented a cultural program titled ‘Arth-Sankhya-Kala’.

The officer trainees performed folk dances of different States, including Lezim & Lavni from Maharashtra, Meena Ghungavati from Rajasthan, Bhangda and Gidda from Punjab, Bihu from Assam, Pahadi from Uttarakhand, etc., and thereby making the Institute a melting point of different Indian cultures.

In addition, the officer trainees rendered folk songs, including Tappe, from Punjab and also hit songs in different languages, from across the country. They also played all-time hit numbers on keyboard. Two officer trainees presented a unique medley of old and contemporary Hindi songs.

A few of the Officer Trainees recited self-composed poems as well as those penned by famous poets and received huge rounds of applause. The OTs presented a Drama, which was a satire on their lives at the Institute, which is known for Hectic Schedules, Deadlines, and high level of Discipline.

Dr K Tirupataiah, IFS (Retd), Chief Consultant (Training) at the Institute also rendered

songs in different regional languages.

On the occasion, Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, DG of the Institute and Principal Secretary, Govt of Telangana said that learning and perfecting multiple talents will empower the officer trainees to perform their jobs effectively and thereby to fully serve the interest of different stakeholders. The event was organized by Film and Fine Arts Club.

