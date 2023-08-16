Parsi New Year celebrated in Hyderabad

This festival is known to be a 3000-year-old tradition and emerged from one of the world’s oldest religions, Zoroastrianism.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 04:43 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Parsi community geared up to celebrate Navroz, the Parsi New Year, on Wednesday.

This day marks the commencement of a new year according to the Shahenshahi calendar, embraced by the Parsi community. This festival is known to be a 3000-year-old tradition and emerged from one of the world’s oldest religions, Zoroastrianism.

The new year is believed to be the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. Families and friends, on this day, come together and indulge in festive feasts.

Parsi people wear traditional attire, clean their homes and decorate them with flowers and rangoli, and visit the fire temple, which is also known as ‘Agiary’ where they offer milk, fruits, flowers, and sandalwood to the sacred fire.

Dishes like Patra Ni Macchi, Sali Boti, Falooda, Safron Pulao, and other festive delicacies are cooked in Parsi homes.

The festival is known to revolve around the ‘Four Fs’ fire, fragrance, food, and friendship. The festival involved enjoying the Parsi cuisine, and embarking on the New Year with love and harmony.