Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters swindle renowned hospital doctor of Rs. 2.58 Lakh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:18 AM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: A doctor working at a noted hospital was duped of Rs. 2.58 lakh by cyber fraudsters.

The victim was planning to buy electric wheel chairs and checked OLX online advertisement portal. He came in contact with one person Jitendra Sharma, who claimed he was having a store at Kukatpally and would supply the chairs.

“On different instances the conman collected Rs 2.58 lakh from the doctor and later switched off his mobile phone,” said the police.

On a complaint made by the victim the police registered a case.