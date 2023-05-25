Hyderabad: 26 children rescued by Anti-Human Trafficking unit; 8 traffickers arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Human Trafficking Unit rescued 26 children and arrested eight traffickers from the East Coast Express train enroute from Vijaywada to Secunderabad.

According to Additional DG (women safety wing), Shikha Goel, the children were being brought to the city from West Bengal to be employed as labourers at gold jewellery making units and hotels in the city. The children are aged between 13 and 18 years.

The arrested persons were Ramjan Molla, Shaik Saidul, Pintu Das, Susen Tudu, Priyarul Shaik, Sk Zakir Ali, Abdul Alamin Mondel and Surajit Santra, all natives of West Bengal.

The children were produced before the child welfare committee and shifted to the Government Home for Boys at Saidabad. A case is registered against the traffickers at GRP Secunderabad.