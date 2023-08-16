Hyderabad: Four persons arrested in history sheeter murder case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a history sheeter at 100 feet road early on Tuesday. The arrested persons are Shaik Aziz Ahmed (20), Shaik Rizwan (19), P Mahesh (21) and K Shyamala Devi (32).

According to ACP Madhapur, P Srinivas, the victim Nadeem Hussain, against whom a history sheet is maintained at Borabanda police station, was threatening Aziz and demanding money from him for liquor and other expenses. On a few instances, Nadeem had attacked Aziz when he refused to give him money and also went around saying that he will kill Pasha, brother of Aziz.

“Unable to bear the harassment, Aziz, Rizwan and Mahesh called the victim for a party and after offering him liquor, killed him when he got intoxicated. Aziz later went to Shyamala’s place and removed his blood stained clothes and burned there before going underground,” said the ACP.

All the suspects were tracked down by the Madhapur police and arrested.