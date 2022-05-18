Hyderabad: GHMC installs steel portal frame for Shilpa Layout flyover

Published Date - 12:21 AM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has installed a steel portal frame for Shilpa Layout flyover.

Senior officials familiar with the development said that this was for the first time that such a steel frame, which is 14.5 metre wide and 23 metre in height, has been installed for a flyover in the GHMC jurisdiction.

The four-lane bi-directional flyover from Shilpa Layout to Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction also has one of the longest spans on any flyover in Hyderabad.

Earlier, the GHMC had pulled off another engineering feat when engineers managed to install the flyover span, which was around 18 metres above the ground and was placed across the existing Gachibowli Crossroad Flyover.

The flyover, which is likely to be inaugurated in August, is part of the prestigious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and will improve connectivity from Shilpa Layout to ORR.

