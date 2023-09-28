Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor commends city’s cooperation in Ganesh immersion

Vijayalaxmi Gadwal supervised the Maha Ganesh immersion in Khairatabad, stating that it concluded at precisely 1:30 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:49 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Photo: Nikitha Sriramoju

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal supervised the Maha Ganesh immersion in Khairatabad, stating that it concluded at precisely 1:30 pm.

Present at the occasion were Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Commissioner Arvind, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Commissioner of Police CV Anand, DRF Chief Prakash Reddy, representatives from the electricity, water, and tourism departments, along with various other departments.

They expressed their gratitude to the city’s residents for their cooperation.