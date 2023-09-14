Join these eco-friendly Ganesh idol-making workshops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner and in an effort to promote eco-friendly festivities, citizens throughout Hyderabad are organizing numerous workshops for crafting sustainable Ganesh idols. Here are a few curated workshops you can try your hands on.

Making sustainable idols:

The sustainable lifestyle concept space Gāiaa Living, Film Nagar, is offering a two-hour workshop on crafting Ganesha idols, for individuals of all ages, starting from six-year-old children to adults. This workshop will take place on Sunday, from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Additionally, the centre has arranged a thrift gathering and a potluck event at their location.

Blending creativity and spirituality:

The clay Ganpati-making workshop at Lamakaan Cultural space, Banjara Hills, this Saturday starting at 1 pm, provides participants with a blend of creativity and spirituality. The participants will learn the traditional craft of Ganesh idol making using clay, guided by experts through each stage, from sculpting and moulding to adorning eco-conscious Ganesha idols.

Craft plantable seed Ganesha:

T-Works, the largest prototyping centre established by the Government of Telangana, is hosting a half-day make-a-thon called ‘Make it! Utsav’ centred around the festive spirit. As a part of this event, two workshops — one for crafting clay Ganesha idols and another for creating plantable seed Ganesha idols— are being offered.

The joy of idol-making:

People of all levels of interest and enthusiasm can participate in the hands-on Ganesh idol-making experience offered by Our Sacred Space. This two-day workshop on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, does not demand any prior skills from participants to craft their own Lord Ganesha idols.

Creating Eco-Friendly Ganesha at your own home:

Learn crafting your own beautiful Ganesha idol from your own space through the Zoom workshop “Creating Eco-Friendly Ganesha”. Discover the art of eco-conscious celebrations using natural clay while learning about its cultural significance and embracing sustainability this Ganesh Chaturthi.