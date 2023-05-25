GITAM to confer D.Litt on Goreti Venkanna

GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, will confer Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) on Poet, Singer and MLC Goreti Venkanna during its 14th graduation ceremony scheduled for June 3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, will confer Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) on Poet, Singer and MLC Goreti Venkanna during its 14th graduation ceremony scheduled for June 3.

Prof. Pramath Raj Sinha, Founding Dean of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad will deliver the graduation address. The ceremony will be presided over by Chancellor, Dr. Virander Singh Chauhan, GITAM president M Sri Bharat and Vice Chancellor Prof. DS Rao.

Candidates from the GITAM Hyderabad campus qualified for the award of degrees/ diplomas in Engineering, Management, Science, Pharmacy, Humanities, and Architecture during 2022-23 are eligible to apply.

For further details, visit the website www.gitam.edu.

