Hyderabad: Give your pet a paw-some time

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Published Date - 12:03 AM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: Thousands of pet parents are concerned about leaving their pets alone while they are at work. It is not easy to find a place that treats your pet with the same love and affection as you do. Read on to know more about trustworthy pet-care places in Hyderabad, where you can leave your furry friend on a daily, weekly, monthly or even yearly basis.

Unlike kennels, where animals are caged, these crèches and boarding houses are open spaces where your pet can roam around freely. To keep your furry friend entertained, these facilities offer a play area, a splash pool, personal cabins and customised food options.

One such space is the Pet Café in Banjara Hills, which has five employees who offer daycare and boarding services for all kinds of pets — from dogs to roosters. They take in six to seven pets a day. The café even has pets that have been living there for a year. “We make video calls, send pictures and keep their parents up to date on their children,” Devan Baheti, who runs the place, says. He admits that looking after someone else’s ‘kid’ is a challenge, albeit, the most fulfilling feeling in the world.

Another pet care option is the Ocean’s Pet Boarding at Gachibowli. Started by Abhilash Vadada, this is exclusively for dogs. The facility also provides overnight boarding but also has a few pets that have been staying with them for six months now. Every day, 10-15 dogs check into the facility on an average. Abilash conducts a trial boarding before he takes a pet in as he feels that it is important to make sure the dog is having a good time. “At the end of the day, I want the dog to have a positive association with the place,” he says.

Paw Kingdom at Khajaguda offers daycare and boarding for all pets, with individual rooms for each. The air-conditioned facility can accommodate 25 pets a day. Furry Affair Pet Care at Gandipet, too, offers daycare and boarding services to all kinds of pets.

How about the cost, you ask? It depends on the breed, food requirements and other factors. Client agreements, vaccination certificates and client information must be submitted before leaving the pets at these facilities.