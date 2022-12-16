Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 46.5 lakh seized at RGIA

The estimated worth of the seized gold was around Rs 46.5 lakh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:24 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, seized 24 Karat gold weighing 957 grams from a male passenger who arrived here on a Dubai-Hyderabad flight on Friday morning. The estimated worth of the seized gold was around Rs.46.5 lakh.

According to the officials, following specific inputs, the passenger was caught smuggling the yellow metal concealed in the baggage. His arrest was recorded and he was sent to judicial custody, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.