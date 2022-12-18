Hyderabad: Golden jubilee celebrations of HPS-Ramanthapur concludes

Hyderabad: The year-long golden jubilee celebrations of HPS-Ramanthapur concluded with a musical extravaganza ‘The Humanoid’, an educative and entertaining show with the participation of more than 700 students. Actor-director Adivi Sesh and MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar and others were present.

Arvind Kumar described HPS-Ramanthapur as one of the best in infrastructure and the open spaces, playground, inclusive education, sports facilities, ventilated class rooms, making for robust infrastructure. Adivi Sesh said the school stood out in an era of designer schools, aping west and has produced world class leaders like Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella.

Principal Dr.S.Narasimha Reddy said, “as a society we must remain cognizant of the fact that the values we impart to our children today would bring about the transformation we hope for in the future.”

Founded in 1972 under the aegis of The HPS Society, HPS-Ramanthapur is spread over 37.5 acres carved out of the Osmania University campus. Over the last five decades with its unique culture and education, the school takes pride in the lineage of illustrious luminaries who have reached great heights in their chosen path and have made a mark in the global map, a press release said.