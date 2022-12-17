Cafe Niloufer tops bid for Manohari Gold Tea

Chairman of the popular Cafe Niloufer, Babu Rao did highest bidding for one of the high quality tea garden Manohari Gold Tea

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: Chairman of the popular Cafe Niloufer, Babu Rao did highest bidding for one of the high quality tea garden Manohari Gold Tea and purchased it a whopping price of Rs 1,15,000 per kg by breaking all previous records of tea industry through a private auction portal ‘Tea Inntech’.

The speciality of Manohari Gold Tea is its rare variety of tea from Dibrugarh, Assam, where it holds highest auctioned tea product for past four years.

Also Read From sweeper to Niloufer Café owner: Meet Babu Rao

This Gold Tea is a second flush and made with finest clones, the P-126, which is said to be best clone for making tea in the world. It is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that have powerful health benefits, a press release said.

It will be available at Cafe Niloufer Premium Lounge, Banjara Hills, Cafe Niloufer, Himayathnagar, from January 1, 2023.