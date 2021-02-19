Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh wins amateur title

In the process, Sneha improved from her last week appearance at Leg 3 BGPC where she struggled with her putting

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:05 pm 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: Promising golfer from city Sneha Singh won the amateur title at Hero Women’s Pro Tour at Poona Golf Club Course in Pune with a three day total of 216, 3 over par, on the par 71 Course.

In the process, Sneha improved from her last week appearance at Leg 3 BGPC where she struggled with her putting. A 12th class student of DPS Hyderabad, the young golfer is relieved that she regained her form. “It is a big confidence booster after poor putting last week,’’ said Sneha, who trains at Hyderabad Golf Association.

According to Sneha the points will help her improve on her world rankings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .