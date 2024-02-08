Hyderabad’s Sneha consolidates lead in Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh extends her lead over arch-rival Hitaashee Bakshi to five shots after round two of the fourth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh carded a 3-under 69 to extend her lead over arch-rival Hitaashee Bakshi to five shots after round two of the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Sneha, winner of the Hero Order of Merit last season, registered a hat-trick of birdies on the backnine to recover from two bogeys. Sneha with 70-69 is now 5-under 139 and leads Hitaashee Bakshi (72-72) who had a par round for the second straight day.

Hitaashee is even par for two days as Sneha is the only player with under par rounds on both days. The day’s amateur star was Zara Anand (74-72), who with three birdies in last four holes rose to Tied third spot alongside Khushi Khanijau (72-74). They are both at 2-over 146.

Sneha, who started the day two shots ahead of Hitaashee, birdied the second and the third to get off to a flying start. A bogey on the fourth was repaired with a birdie on the ninth. On the back nine, Sneha seemed to have given away some ground with back-to-back bogeys on the 10th and the 11th.

Yet she fought back strongly with a birdie on the 12th and then three in a row from the 14th to the 16th. Despite closing with a bogey on the 18th she was three-under for the day and once again it was the only under par round of the day. Hitaashee had three birdies against three bogeys.