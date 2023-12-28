Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh wins Order of Merit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Sneha Singh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh won the Order of Merit for Hero Women’s Pro Tour, 2023 after finishing at the top.

The youngster played all 16 events and emerged champion in two and several top-3 finishes. Sneha is the first from the State to achieve the Best Player of the Year award from the WGAI.

Having turned professional in mid-2022, the talented golfer finished as No.1 player in only her second year. The BA second year student from ST Anne’s was also the India number one in junior and amateur categories. Sneha recently played in the LPGA and LET Qualifying Schools and has obtained the playing rights for Epson Tour in USA and Access Tour for Europe.