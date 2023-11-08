| Infusion Of Science In Large Carnivore Conservation Will Be Held In Hyderabad

‘Infusion of Science in Large Carnivore Conservation’ talk will be held in Hyderabad

Dr. Y.V. Jhala will be delivering Talk 3 on "Infusion of Science in Large Carnivore Conservation" at the Hyderabad Golf Association, located near the Qutab Shahi tomb, on November 17th, from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:39 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Infusion of Science in Large Carnivore Conservation – Talk 3 by Dr. Y.V Jhala will be held at Hyderabad Golf Association, near Qutab Shahi tomb, on November 17 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Yadvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala is a wildlife scientist and conservationist and recently ended his tenure as the Dean at the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun. In December 2022, he was elected as a fellow of the Indian National Science Academy. Currently, he is the IUCN Wolf Specialist for India.

Dr YV Jhala’s career highlights include long term research project on Asiatic Lions, Project Tiger of National Tiger Conservation Authority: national scale population assessments for tigers, other carnivores and ungulates.

Habitat monitoring, Guinness World Record- WII: largest wildlife survey with camera traps (2018-19), The Cheetah Project- reintroduction of the cheetah in India, Species recovery of the Great Indian Bustard and Carl Zeiss Award, Wildlife Service Award-2008 by Sanctuary Asia and Royal Bank of Scotland- Tiger Conservation Work in India

Also Read Delhi Police nab sharphooter of Gogi-Karala gang from Dehradun