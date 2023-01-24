Classical Concert tour to begin from Hyderabad on 27th January Inbox

Raga, Rasa aur Fursat is a multi-city concert tour, an endeavour by Mumbai based Twam Arts, supported by Taj Mahal Tea.

Hyderabad: Raga, Rasa Aur Fursat, a Hindustani Classical Concert featuring renowned classical vocalist Nirali Kartik from Mumbai and the rising star of Sitar, Mehtab Ali Niazi from Delhi will be held at Saptaparni, Banjara Hills, on January 27 at 5.30 pm. Their accompanying artists include Amit Mishra, Omkar Agnihotri and Khurram.

Hyderabad is the opening city for this concert tour and it will see two exceptionally talented artists, Nirali Kartik and Mehtab Ali Niazi, performing two acts along with accompanying musicians.

Indian classical melodies will be presented in a contemporary way and jasmine flowers, traditional seating arrangements and the candle-lit decor will be reminiscent of how the royalty of the past enjoyed classical music, a press release said. Dhruv Singh, a sought-after designer in Delhi is heading the decor of the event.

Entry to the concert is free.