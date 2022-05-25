Hyderabad: Santoor Recital to pay homage to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

The event is organised at Sailing Annexe Lawns, Tank Bund at 6.30 pm.

Hyderabad: Surmandal and Secunderabad Club together are organising a Santoor recital to pay homage to the legendary late Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, on Saturday.

The recital will be performed by Dr. Shantanu Gokhale, a disciple of Sharma along with Sniti Mishra, who will perform Hindustani vocals. They will be accompanied by Rahul Deshpande on Harmonium and Harjit Singh on Tabla.

The event is organised at Sailing Annexe Lawns, Tank Bund at 6.30 pm. Entry to the concert is free of cost and the group will perform for the patients suffering from cancer at Sparsh Hospice, a place for terminally ill cancer patients.

Shantanu is a Consultant Endodontist who learned the nuances of Indian classical music at the tender age of 3. Classically trained Sniti is a Finance Management student who shot to fame with Zee SaReGaMa.

