Hyderabad: Govt sanctions two new bridges at Musarambagh, Chaderghat

09:02 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 94 crore for two bridges across river Musi, one at Musarambagh and another near Chaderghat, which when ready promise to solve the woes faced by commuters in these parts of the old city specially during the monsoons.

Animal Husbandry Minister T.Srinivas Yadav on Friday inspected Musarambagh and said tenders for the two projects would be floated within 10 days with works commencing soon. He said the funds were sanctioned on the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Musarambagh bridge will be built with Rs 52 crore while the facility at Chaderghat will come up with an estimated cost of Rs 42 crore.

As per the proposal, at the existing low-level carriageway at Musarambagh popularly known as Musarambagh bridge, a new high-level bridge will be built. Pillars will be raised on the same bridge and the facility will be a bi-directional one. During intense spells of rain and when the gates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are opened, the Musarambagh bridge is closed to avoid untoward incidents.

According to a GHMC official, the new bridge has been planned so as to ensure a safe commute irrespective of the weather conditions. The new bridge will be a longer one due to the approaches and will cater to commuters coming from Amberpet and heading towards Musarambagh and further to Dilsukhnagar.

The second project that received an administrative sanction, i.e. the bridge near Charderghat will also cater to the increasing volume of commuting between older and newer parts of the city.

“The bridge at Chaderghat will be built on the existing small bridge,” said the official. The new one here can be also used as a bi-directional facility unlike the existing one, as it will be wider and longer.

Many people coming from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Kachiguda Railway Station, Koti and other parts of the city use the small bridge in Chaderghat to reach Dilsukhnagar and other parts of the city via Malakpet.

“The two projects will be of great use to people as both the existing bridges experience heavy footfall and are not in a position to cope with the increasing traffic demand,” the senior official added.