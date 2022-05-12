Hyderabad: GreenQuirs launches healthcare products and website

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: Three innovative and revolutionary healthcare and food supplement products of GreenQuirs and it’s official website www.greenquris.com was launched by MLA, A.Gandhi, Senior Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Apollo Hospitals, Dr, Ch Vasanth Kumar along with P.Venkata Ramana, MD and B.Vinay Kumar CEO GreenQuris.

‘WalkMore’, is first of its kind, precautionary pain relieving and footcare gel. It is a water based pure herbal gel made using a unique blend of rare pain relieving and foot care herbal extracts and essential oils which aids walkers, joggers, trekkers, cyclists in their activity, a press release said.

For those suffering from Spondilytis, constant back pain and chronic knee-joint pains, GreenQuirs came up with ‘GoPain’ apart from ‘Spirulina’, a tablet form made of pure Blue-Green Algae, one of the most nutrient dense food supplement on the planet.

GreenQuris said they will be adding 15 more natural and herbal products in healthcare, skincare and natural wellness segment in the next one year.

