Hyderabad: Group booked for dancing with sword

Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The Bhavaninagar police booked a case against a group of persons who danced with swords during a wedding procession four days ago.

According to the police, one person Mohd Tajamul Hussain along with his friends danced with swords near Owaisi School in Nashemannagar during a marriage procession held on July 16. Ch Upender, Sub-Inspector (Bhavaninagar), who received a video clip of the dance, enquired into it and identified the location.

The police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act and are investigating.

