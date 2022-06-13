Hyderabad GST Commissionerate celebrates “AKAM ICONIC WEEK”

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad GST Commissionerate has organised “AKAM ICONIC WEEK” to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which was started by the Prime Minister of India to commemorate and celebrate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, from June 6 to June 11.

As part of iconic week, the Commissionerate has conducted painting competition on the theme “Mere Sapno Ka Bharat” and slogan writing competition on the theme “Indirect Taxes” at GST Bhavan, Basheer Bagh, and St. Nissi High School, Secunderabad, on June 10, wherein around 75 students participated.

The competitions were organised under the guidance of B. Siva Naga Kumari, Chief Commissioner of Customs and Central Tax, Hyderabad Zone.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .