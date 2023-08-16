Air Force Academy celebrates ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ at Dundigal lake

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:05 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Under the ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’, Air Force Academy, Dundigal adopted the Dundigal Lake for its development and rejuvenation. The mission culminated on August 15 with the hoisting of the National Flag by Air Commodore Anish Aggarwal, Chief Instructor (Flying) at Air Force Academy along with Municipal Commissioner K Satyanarayan Rao and other notable civilian dignitaries at the Amrit Sarovar site.

A tree plantation drive was also carried out and sweets were distributed at the site.

‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ was launched as a part of the celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a view to conserve water.

Meri Maati Mera Desh:

Meanwhile, the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign was celebrated by the AFA at nearby Gram Panchayat with zeal and enthusiasm in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan. During the campaign, the AFA conducted Tree Plantation (Vasudha Vandhan), Panch Prana Pledge, Veeron ka Vandan and hoisting of National Flag at four villages i.e., Bonthapally, Domadugu, Srirangavaram and Annaram.

