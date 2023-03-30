Hyderabad: Haleem hopping a trend this Ramzan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: We have heard of restaurant hopping and bar hopping, but Hyderabadis are now on a roll with haleem hopping — a trend that has become popular in the city this Ramzan.

The trend is all about visiting different restaurants and vendors to try out their version of haleem with friends or family. Gaining immense popularity over the years, people form groups to embark on a food adventure. Haleem hopping has become a tradition for foodies every year.

“I go haleem hopping with my cousins. Starting from Charminar, we go to almost all the famous spots in the city. We buy one or two haleems from every joint and share it amongst ourselves,” Kaushik, a regular haleem hopper, says.

Haleem hopping has, somewhat, become a way to explore and discover the culinary heritage of Hyderabad.

